Karima Baloch, human rights activist and vocal critic of Pakistan, found dead in Canada

Prominent Baloch activist Karima Baloch, who had escaped Pakistan in 2016 to take refuge in Canada, was found dead in unexplained circumstances in Harbourfront near Toronto's lakeshore.

A day after she was reported missing by the local police, her body was found drowned on an island near the lakeshore. Her husband Hammal Haider and brother have identified her body.

According to a report, the 35-year-old activist, who was a vocal critic of the Pakistan government, went missing on Sunday and was last seen at approximately 3 pm in the Bay Street and Queens Quay West area.

She was critical of the atrocities meted out to the people of Balochistan in Pakistan. She had also raised the issue of gender inequality in Pakistan at the United Nations during the 39th Session of the Human Rights Council in 2018.

"If a woman is killed by her brother in the name of honour, Islamic law allows him to settle the case with the father or the rest of the family. In most of the cases, the family forgives the murderer who goes scot-free. Also, as a testimony of two women is equal to one man, rape cases are less likely to be decided in favour of the victims," said Karima in her speech.

The Baloch National Movement has announced forty days of mourning for Karima Baloch, reported Indian Express.

"The death of activist Karima Baloch in Toronto, Canada is deeply shocking and must be immediately and effectively investigated. The perpetrators must be brought to justice without recourse to the death penalty," said Amnesty International in a tweet.

In 2016, Karima was included in BBC's list of 100 inspirational and influential women, in which she was described as a campaigner "for independence for Balochistan from Pakistan".

My gratitude to BBC. I share this with countless inspirational women in #Balochistan freedom struggle. Never give up. https://t.co/gj77GvYrHV — Karima Baloch (@KarimaBaloch) November 21, 2016

She fled Pakistan in 2016, saying she feared for her life due to threats from the army and intelligence agencies, and had sought refuge in Canada.