Karachi mayor rejects temple demolition reports

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab claimed that the 150-year-old Hindu temple in Soldier Bazaar area has not been demolished.

Sharing two photographs of the temple, Wahab tweeted, “Have checked. No such demolition of the Mandir has taken place & Mandir is still intact. Administration has intervened & Hindu Panchayat has been asked to assist police in ascertaining the true facts. Will keep everyone posted on this. PPP stands with people of all communities”

Have checked. No such demolition of the Mandir has taken place & Mandir is still intact. Administration has intervened & Hindu Panchayat has been asked to assist police in ascertaining the true facts. Will keep everyone posted on this. PPP stands with people of all communities https://t.co/dUKauDtWuZ pic.twitter.com/xu9mN5hbin — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) July 16, 2023

Earlier, local media reported that the old Mari Mata Temple in the port city’s Soldier Bazaar area was demolished in a covert operation on Friday night, adding that locals in the area reported seeing a police mobile there to provide “cover” to the men operating the machines, Geo News reported.

However, Wahab has rejected the reports.