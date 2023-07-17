World

Karachi mayor rejects temple demolition reports

The old Mari Mata Temple in the port city's Soldier Bazaar area was demolished in a covert operation on Friday night, local media reported

FP Staff Last Updated:July 17, 2023 12:52:22 IST
Image courtesy: Twitter/@murtazawahab1

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab claimed that the 150-year-old Hindu temple in Soldier Bazaar area has not been demolished.

Sharing two photographs of the temple, Wahab tweeted, “Have checked. No such demolition of the Mandir has taken place & Mandir is still intact. Administration has intervened & Hindu Panchayat has been asked to assist police in ascertaining the true facts. Will keep everyone posted on this. PPP stands with people of all communities”

Earlier, local media reported that the old Mari Mata Temple in the port city’s Soldier Bazaar area was demolished in a covert operation on Friday night, adding that locals in the area reported seeing a police mobile there to provide “cover” to the men operating the machines, Geo News reported.

However, Wahab has rejected the reports.

Published on: July 17, 2023 12:52:22 IST