Kabul professor tears up diplomas to protest Taliban ban on women’s education

New Delhi: A Kabul professor tore up his diplomas live on television in Afghanistan in protest over the Taliban’s barring of women from higher education. He is the founder of the private Mashal University in Kabul and also a lecturer at Kabul University.

According to a report in CNN, “From today, I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister and my mother can’t study, then I don’t accept this education,” he said.

The Taliban-appointed Acting Minister of Higher Education of Afghanistan Nida Mohammad Nadim said there is no opposition to the barring of women from university education in the country. This comes at a time when the Taliban is attracting criticism over the matter from around the world, Khaama Press reported.

The statement was given by Nadim while addressing a meeting with officials of private universities. According to the Khaama Press report, Nadim said “there has been no opposition to the education of girls as per the recent decree of this ministry”. He further said that the Taliban does not intend to oppose the education of the new generation but wants to develop a system according to the Islamic Sharia law and the values of Afghanistan.

According to Khaama Press, the Taliban-appointed education minister also pointed out the formation of a joint commission between the education ministry and university professors for reiterating these sectors should prepare in accordance with the legal provisions of the ministry.

However, to express their frustration and anger on the issues of university education for female students banned by the Taliban, many male students from private and public universities have gone on strike chanting slogans like “education for all or none”. Further Khaama Press report said that with Afghan women being deprived of getting an education, some university lecturers have resigned from their positions.

