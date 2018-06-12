Justin Trudeau's eyebrows get a life of their own, come unglued during press conference; Canadian PM roasted on Twitter

It's not been an easy time for Justin Trudeau. The Canadian prime minister hosted a difficult G7 summit in Quebec last week, where the already uneasy relationship he shared with US president Donald Trump worsened considerably. Trump called Trudeau "meek, dishonest and weak", while top US economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Canada "stabbed us in the back".

In all of this, he also had to deal with an eyebrow that seemed to have a mind of its own. Perhaps surprised at the swift worsening of ties with a long-time friendly neighbour, Trudeau's eyebrow arched and disassociated itself from the rest of the prime minister's being.

It was, as it often happens, caught by Twitterati.

Justin Trudeau wears fake eyebrows... that fell off after he met with Trump st G-7. Art of the Deal Chapter 19: Brow beating. pic.twitter.com/HuIlSCD4DV — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 10, 2018

Social media swiftly set about trying to uncover the mystery of the unhinged eyebrow. Some felt the eyebrow was "scared".

The Trump curse scared Justin Trudeau's eyebrow off his face. pic.twitter.com/JM4vv3TQ1q — Mike (@Fuctupmind) June 11, 2018

Some compared Trudeau's eyebrow to Trump's hair.

I can understand people joking a little about Trumps hair. It is pretty ridiculous, but Trudeau plastering on fake eyebrows at such an important event is insanity. How could his handlers even allow him to do this ? This is worse than his India trip. — Brian Hickman (@SwankybTN) June 11, 2018

Some others said it's all probably just an optical illusion.

I can't believe this has to be said, but Justin Trudeau obviously didn't have a "fake eyebrow" falling off during his press conference with Emmanuel Macron. It's a trick of the light. When looking down, the shadow makes his left brow look weird. When looking up, it looks normal pic.twitter.com/Xnlaol0MvR — ishmael n. daro (@iD4RO) June 10, 2018

Some felt victimised.

I will never forgive Twitter for making me Google “Justin Trudeau eyebrows” at 2 a.m. — Melissa Martin (@DoubleEmMartin) June 10, 2018

Whatever it was, however, it was all over the news. So much so that it was not only a different entity, it very soon had its own Twitter handle.

Introducing Trudeau's Eyebrow, the Twitter profile: