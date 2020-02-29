Just one American with coronavirus still in hospital - Vice President Pence

(Reuters) - Of dozens of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, only one patient is still in the hospital, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday.

"In every case, people are being treated and by all accounts are doing well," he said during a live-streamed news

conference with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Sandra Maler)

