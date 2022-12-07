Just ‘beds for tired employees’, Elon Musk criticizes investigation at Twitter headquaters

New Delhi: Elon Musk on Tuesday criticized San Francisco Mayor London Breed following a report that the city is investigating Twitter Inc. for converting some conference rooms at Twitter’s headquarters into bedrooms .The new Twitter CEO said that the company was being unfairly attacked for “providing beds for tired employees.”

The Twitter CEO has reportedly converted some conference rooms at Twitter’s headquarters into makeshift bedrooms, complete with furniture like bedside tables and armchairs.

While it’s unclear how many rest areas were added at Twitter’s San Francisco offices, one source said there were roughly “four to eight per floor” and added they “look comfortable.” The source grumbled the onsite beds were “not a good look” for Musk’s company, as per a report by NYT.

Following a complaint regarding the beds, a possible violation of the building code, the city’s Department of Building Inspector told the San Francisco Chronicle that it would conduct a site inspection on Twitter headquarters.

So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?https://t.co/M7QJWP7u0N — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2022

In his tweet, Elon Musk attached a link to a San Francisco Chronicle report about a baby’s near death after accidentally ingesting fentanyl at a San Francisco playground. After the incident, mayor Breed tweeted “it’s important to keep public spaces safe” and said those who sell the drug must be held accountable.

Earlier, Musk suggested to convert the office space of the Twitter into a homeless shelter, saying that employees weren’t showing up due to its now discontinued work-from-home policies.

