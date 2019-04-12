Julian Assange's journey from a talk in Sweden to a 7-year stay at Ecuadorian Embassy in UK: A timeline

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's seven-year hideout in Ecuador's London embassy came to an end on Thursday when the British police dragged him out and arrested him based on an extradition request put across by the US.

The drama came after Ecuador — under pro-US president Lenin Moreno, increasingly frustrated with Assange's stay — pulled its asylum and cancelled his citizenship after earlier curbing his internet and mobile phone access.

Assange had sought asylum there to avoid extradition to Sweden on a rape allegation that he denied, and has since been dropped. His arrest is but one chapter in a story which began with WikiLeaks' first big reveal in 2007 and then underwent numerous twists and turns, spanning several countries and navigating their own sets of laws.

2007:

November: WikiLeaks, founded by Assange a year ago in 2006, posts its first key secret document — a US Army manual of standard operating procedures for soldiers overseeing Al Qaeda suspects who were held captive at Guantanamo Bay, in Cuba.

2008 to 2010:

WikiLeaks gains notoriety for a number of prominent releases, including videos from the 2007 Baghdad airstrike which saw the death of Iraqi journalists, the official Afghan and Iraqi war diaries in which the latter recorded over a lakh deaths, US diplomatic cables and 779 secret files relating to prisoners of the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

2010:

August: Assange travels to Sweden to deliver a talk. The Swedish Prosecutor's Office issues an arrest warrant and says there are two allegations - one of rape and one of molestation against Assange. The warrant is withdrawn the next day. Assange denies the charges.

September: Swedish Director of Prosecution Marianne Ny reopens the rape investigation.

November: Swedish police issues an international arrest warrant for Assange through Interpol. By then he has fled to London.

December: Assange surrenders to British police, is remanded in custody during the extradition hearing, after which he is given bail against a payment of £240,000 in cash and sureties by his supporters.

2011:

November-December: The High Court upholds a lower British court's claim that Assange should be extradited to Sweden. He wins the right to petition directly to the Supreme Court in this regard, reported BBC.

2012:

May: UK's Supreme Court rules that Assange should be extradited to Sweden over the rape charge.

June: Assange seeks refuge at the Ecuadorean embassy in London.

August: Ecuador grants asylum to Assange, where he seeks political asylum. UK, however, says it is legally bound to extradite Assange to Sweden and therefore cannot grant him safe passage to Ecuador.

2013 to 2014: The intervening years pass by without incident, as WikiLeaks continues releasing documents. Periodically, Assange says he is likely to leave London soon.

2015:

August: Sweden drops investigation into allegations of molestation and unlawful coercion, leaving only the rape accusation against Assange to be investigated.

2016:

February: A United Nations committee rules that Assange;s detention has been "arbitrary".

November: Assange is questioned over the rape allegation at the Ecuadorian embassy by Swedish authorities in a two-day interview.

2017:

May: Sweden drops the investigation into Assange's rape charges.

October: CIA director Mike Pompeo says the US is "working to take down" WikiLeaks.

December: Ecuador grants Assange citizenship.

2018:

October: The Ecuadorean embassy issues Assange a set of house rules. These include cleaning his bathroom and taking better care of his cat. The WikiLeaks founder, in turn, says he will launch legal action against Ecuador for violating his rights and freedoms. It claims the government of Ecuador has refused Assange visits by lawyers.

2019:

February: Assange, who is Australian by birth, is granted a new passport by the country. This would allow him to return to Australia.

April: Days after WikiLeaks tweets that Assange could be expelled from the embassy without prior notice, London's Metropolitan Police detains him for "failing to surrender to the court" over a warrant issued in 2012.

With inputs from agencies

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.