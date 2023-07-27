Judge says she can't accept plea deal in Hunter Biden case in surprise turn

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, presented a plea deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to tax crimes and avoid a gun charge on Wednesday, but the judge in the case indicated she needed more time to consider their arrangement.

The news indicates that the president’s legal problems will follow him when he seeks for re-election in 2024. Former President Donald Trump and Trump’s Republican congressional supporters have criticised the agreement as unfairly favouring the president’s son.

The astonishing change of events occurred after what was supposed to be a regular plea hearing morphed into a three-hour affair with whispered talks between attorneys and tough questioning from US District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika.

“I cannot accept the plea agreement today,” she said, asking the parties to brief her on why she should accept it, meaning that Hunter Biden’s lawyers and prosecutors may yet persuade her to approve the deal as it was previously negotiated, or to alter it to a form she can accept. She said she did not want to “rubber stamp” a plea deal.

At the hearing, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to accusations of failing to pay taxes on more than $1.5 million in revenue in 2017 and 2018, while owing more than $100,000, according to prosecutors.

He did not enter a plea in a second case in which he is charged with criminal possession of a handgun while addicted to and using a controlled drug.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys and prosecutors spat in court about whether the plea agreement would have stopped the younger Biden from being charged with any future crimes, with defence counsel Chris Clark declaring the agreement “null and void.”

Biden first stated that he would not plead guilty to the tax charges until a settlement was in place to prevent prosecution on the gun charge, but changed his mind following protracted talks between his attorneys and prosecutors while Noreika sat in her chambers.

The parties eventually decided that the agreement would only offer Biden protection from prosecution for a restricted range of tax, drug, and weapons offences.

Politically charged case

Republicans have for years accused Hunter Biden of leveraging his father’s political power for personal gain in his dealings in Ukraine and China, though the probe by US Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, a Trump appointee, has not turned up any evidence to support those claims.

News of the plea deal in June sparked accusations of favourable treatment for the president’s son from Trump and his Republican allies, who have for years accused the younger Biden of influence-peddling abroad, among other things.

Those allegations spurred the criminal investigation by Weiss, who in a departure from typical practice was allowed to remain in office to continue the probe after Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election.

Weiss was present in court on Wednesday but did not speak.

White House spokesperson Karine Jeane-Pierre said the president supported his son, adding, “Hunter Biden is a private citizen and this was a personal matter for him.”

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has denied allegations of special treatment and said Weiss was given full autonomy to investigate Hunter Biden. Weiss has also said he faced no interference.

Hunter Biden has worked as a lobbyist, lawyer, consultant, investment banker and artist. He has publicly discussed his struggles with addiction, including alcoholism and crack cocaine use.

Trump, who was indicted in New York for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to a porn star and faces federal criminal charges in Florida for his handling of classified documents upon leaving office in 2021, has criticized Hunter Biden’s deal with prosecutors as a mere “traffic ticket.”