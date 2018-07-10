Judge rejects U.S. government request to detain immigrant kids

(Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Monday rejected the Trump administration's request to allow long-term detention of illegal immigrant children.

In a ruling in federal court in California, Judge Dolly Gee turned down a U.S. Justice Department motion to suspend a requirement of the Flores settlement to allow the government to keep underage migrants in detention alongside their parents.

