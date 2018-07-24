You are here:
Judge postpones Manafort trial to July 31

World Reuters Jul 24, 2018 02:05:43 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge agreed to delay until July 31 the criminal trial of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on bank and tax fraud charges.

Lawyers sought the delay for Manafort, a long-time Republican operative and businessman who is a target of Special Counsel Mueller's investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. election. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial had been scheduled to start on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 02:05 AM

