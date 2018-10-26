Judge orders Robert Durst of 'The Jinx' to stand trial over 2000 murder

By Caroline Anderson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Robert Durst, the subject of HBO documentary "The Jinx," will have to stand trial in the 2000 murder of his longtime friend, a judge ruled on Thursday after finding prosecutors had presented enough evidence for the case to move forward.

Durst, 75, was arrested in 2015 and charged with murder in the shooting death of his longtime friend and confidante Susan Berman.

(Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.