Judge gives U.S. more time to decide on retrying Manafort on deadlocked charges

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors will have more time to decide whether to retry former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on 10 criminal charges that a jury deadlocked on last week, after an order issued by the case's judge on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge T. S. Ellis delayed the deadline for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to make the decision until one week after Ellis rules on any post-trial motions that Manafort may submit. The original deadline was Wednesday, which prosecutors had said in a filing in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, was difficult to meet because Manafort's lawyers had requested a 30-day extension to file their post-trial motions.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

