Journey from kirana to boardroom

Can a grocery store capture the essence of a country and a community’s social and political life? Yes. Indians once dominated the corner shop, the British version of the closely stocked jumble that is the kirana store at home. But they are increasingly moving away from minding the cash register, a change that tells part of the story of Indian engagement with post-colonial Britain. There is a new self-confidence in the relationship. It might almost be a template for the broader bilateral equation.
