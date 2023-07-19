Jordan restaurant offers scope for a nap to those who eat high-fat national dish Mansaf

A Jordan restaurant is offering its customers an opportunity to take a short nap after they eat Mansaf, the country’s famous national dish, according to Arab News.

Mansaf is considered ‘a heavy meal’ for many and causes drowsiness due to its high-fat ingredients.

The Muab restaurant in Jordan’s capital Amman has installed beds so customers can sleep after eating the heavy dish. So far, the lovers of Mansaf were forced to only eat the dish at home where they could have a quick nap if needed.

“The idea to put beds in the restaurant started as a joke and decoration to reflect the sleepiness Mansaf eaters experience after they have the high-fat meal,” Musab Mubeideen, son of the restaurant’s owner, told Arab News.

He said that some customers had asked the restaurant staff “to put beds” because they felt sleepy after eating the dish.

“And so we brought beds and set them up in a separate section in the restaurant. Customers now really use them for a quick nap after they have Mansaf,” Mobeideen added.

He said that Mansaf is a fat-laden meal cooked with lamb meat, rice and jameed (ghee). “These ingredients put together are just a recipe for sleepiness and total tiredness.”

The bedroom prepared by the restaurant has an air-conditioner and is also quiet, offering Mansaf-lovers a good napping opportunity, said an outlet.

The restaurant is named after the ancient Kingdom of Moab in Jordan’s southern city of Karak and only serves Mansaf.