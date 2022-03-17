Joint Russian-European Mars mission suspended over Ukraine war
The European Space Agency confirmed Thursday that it is indefinitely suspending its ExoMars rover mission with Russian space agency Roscosmos
Paris: Europe won’t be attempting to send its first rover to Mars this year because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,
The European Space Agency confirmed Thursday that it is indefinitely suspending its ExoMars rover mission with partner Roscosmos, Russia’s state space corporation. The ESA had previously said that the mission was “very unlikely” because of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The rover’s primary mission was to determine whether Mars ever hosted life. The decision to suspend cooperation with Roscosmos was taken by ESA’s ruling council, at a meeting this week in Paris.
Because of their respective orbits around the Sun, Mars is readily reachable from Earth only every two years. The next launch window for Mars would be 2024. The mission has already been pushed back from 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the need for more tests on the spacecraft.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Russia plans to seize assets of Western companies exiting country over Ukraine crisis
Foreign firms began exiting Russia en masse after US and EU imposed sanctions on Russia following its attack on Ukraine
Putin approves plan to send Middle Eastern 'volunteer fighters' to Ukraine
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow knew of 'more than 16,000 applications from countries in the Middle East, many of them from people who helped Russia fight against the Islamic State in Syria'
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Israeli PM vows to push for diplomatic solution after meeting Putin
Naftali Bennett on Saturday met Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow. He also spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the phone the same day. Earlier, Kyiv urged Israel to facilitate mediation with Moscow