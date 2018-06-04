Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar's mother passes away; Singapore prime minister Lee Hsein Loong sends condolences

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan wrote to Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar to convey their condolences on the passing off his mother, Enche' Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah, on Friday. The Johor palace's press office had confirmed the 83-year old's death on Saturday morning, The Strait Times reported.

"Ho Ching and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of your beloved mother, Yang Amat Mulia Enche' Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah," he said, noting that Hajah Khalsom was well loved by the people of Johor. "She was known for her warmth and generosity of spirit. She will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult period," Lee said.

According to the report in The Strait Times, the Johor Royal Court Council president Abdul Rahim Ramli said that Hajah Khalsom died at King Edward VII's Hospital in London at around 7.55 pm (British time) on Friday.

Hajah Khalsom, who was born Josephine Ruby Trevorrow, was married to Sultan Iskandar in 1956 and adopted the Muslim name Khalsom Abdullah after her marriage.

"Enche' Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah's body will be placed at Istana Besar for members of royalty and the public to pay their last respects before burial at the Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum," Rahim said in a press conference at the Sultan Ibrahim building in Bukit Timbalan.