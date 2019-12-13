Johnson tells party members 'enjoy a celebration tonight'

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told party members to "enjoy a celebration" after an exit poll forecast he was on course to win a majority in Britain's election, giving him the numbers in parliament he needs to deliver Brexit next month.

"I hope you enjoy a celebration tonight," he said in an email to party members. "You powered this campaign. We couldn’t have done it without you."

