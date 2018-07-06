Football world cup 2018

Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore evacuated due to possible TB exposure -reports

World Reuters Jul 06, 2018 01:07:38 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two buildings at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, were evacuated on Thursday as people may have been exposed to tuberculosis, according to several media reports.

Helicopter footage filmed by a news crew showed about two dozen people standing outside one of the hospital's buildings, with some dressed in hazmat suits.

Hospital officials said two buildings were evacuated and some people who had been exposed were sheltering in place, according to the local NBC affiliate WBAL.

Tuberculosis, or TB, is a serious airborne bacterial infection.

Spokespeople for Johns Hopkins Hospital and the fire department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Johns Hopkins Hospital is considered to be one of the top hospitals in the United States.

In 2016, about 10.5 million people became ill around the world with tuberculosis, and the disease killed 1.7 million people. A tiny fraction of those infections and deaths were reported in the United States.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 01:07 AM

