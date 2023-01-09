Joe Biden's Eric Garcetti fixation and record absence of US ambassador to India

Washington: After Kenneth I. Juster, the position of US ambassador to India has been lying vacant since January 2020. Two years on and the position being vacant, President Joe Biden has renominated Eric Garcetti, who has been shadowed by a controversy over sexual harassment, as envoy to India.

For the unversed, the Senate earlier had stalled appointment of Garcetti but Biden has re-nominated him with confidence that he would be confirmed this time.

Garcetti, former Los Angeles Mayor, was originally nominated several months after Biden took office, but he never received a vote of the full Senate.

The White House has been publicly defending Garceeti as a “well-qualified” candidate. Last week, the White House said: “Eric M. Garcetti, of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of India.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had said, “As Secretary (of State, Tony) Blinken said very recently, our relationship with India is crucial and it’s consequential. Confirmation of Mayor Garcetti, who was voted out of committee unanimously and with strong bipartisan support to serve as ambassador to India.”

“… he is well qualified, Mayor Garcetti, to serve in this vital role, and we’re hopeful that the full Senate will confirm him promptly,” she added.

On Tuesday, the White House will resubmit 85 nominations out of roughly 175 that fell short in the last congressional session.

Why is Joe Biden’s obsessed with Eric Garcetti?

Washington considers India a key strategic ally in the Indo-Pacific. For India, Washington has sent five temporary envoys over two years, but a permanent one is yet to be named.

The temporary envoys were – Donald Heflin, Daniel Smith, Atul Keshap, Patricia Lacina, and A Elizabeth Jones.

Notably, hand-picked by Biden, Garcetti has been waiting for final approval for over 17 months, but its controversial past has been weighing on his nomination to the post.

Garcetti failed to win a confirmation from the Senate for more than 500 days. For the unversed, his appointment was stalled despite the Democrats holding majority in the House after the 2022 US mid-term polls.

Garcetti’s candidature was formally announced by Biden in July 2021. A Senate committee had in January gave a nod for his approval. As per the procedure, a final vote was scheduled to be conducted by the Senate, but it did not take place.

The vote did not take place due to a pending investigation into complaints of sexual harassment against his adviser – Rick Jacobs. He has, however, denied the allegation.

Chuck Grassley, one of the Republican senator, was among the first to veto Garcetti’s appointment as US ambassador to India. Gradually, some Democrats are also allegedly apprehensive of approving his name.

Who is Eric Garcetti?

Garcetti was co-chair of Biden’s successful presidential campaign in 2020. During his seven-year stint between 2013 and 2020 as the Los Angeles Mayor, he courted several controversies.

During his term as LA Mayor, the number of homeless in the city of 4 million residents nearly doubled from almost 23,000 to 41,290.

A remedy measure, including a $1.2 billion project was announced by Garcetti to develop 10,000 new housing units, unfortunately for him, it got marred due to slow progress and high cost.

There have been 20 names awaiting confirmation from the Senate of which Garceeti’s case has been pending the longest.

Who is Rick Jacobs?

Since 2013, Garcetti and Jacobs have been associated with each other. Jacobs has held many positions under Garcetti, including his deputy chief of staff, communications director, and political aide.

Jacob was first accused in 2020 by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer Matthew Garza, who was one of Garcetti’s bodyguards. Garza laid sexual assault charges against him

As per reports, Garza accused Jacobs of touching him inappropriately, making crude comments and giving unwanted hugs between 2014 and 2019.

The LAPD officer further alleged that Garcetti of being aware of Jacobs’ behaviour and turning a blind eye to it.

In February 2021, Henry Casas, who was a public-engagement director for Garcetti from 2013 to 2018, testified that he had seen Jacobs harassing Garza.

He further alleged that Jacobs would also give him shoulder massages.

The list of victims increased when journalist Yashar Ali came forward and accused Jacobs of giving him unwanted kisses on the lips between 2005 and 2015.

