Joe Biden to pick Merrick Garland, judge Republicans snubbed for SC seat in 2016, as attorney-general
In picking Garland, Biden is turning to an experienced judge who held senior positions at the justice department decades ago, including as a supervisor of the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing
Washington: President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Wednesday.
Biden is expected to announce Garland's appointment on Thursday, along with other senior leaders of the department, including former homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general and former justice department civil rights chief Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general.
In picking Garland, Biden is turning to an experienced judge who held senior positions at the justice department decades ago, including as a supervisor of the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.
The pick will force Senate Republicans to contend with the nomination of someone they spurned in 2016 — refusing even to hold hearings when a Supreme Court vacancy arose — but Biden may be banking on Garland's credentials and reputation for moderation to ensure confirmation.
Garland was selected over other finalists including Alabama Senator Doug Jones and former deputy attorney-general Sally Yates. The people familiar with the process spoke on condition of anonymity.
If confirmed, Garland would confront immediate challenges, including an ongoing criminal tax investigation into Biden’s son, Hunter, as well as calls from many Democrats to pursue inquiries into Trump after he leaves office.
A special counsel investigation into the origins of the Russia probe also remains open, forcing a new attorney general to decide how to handle it and what to make public.
Garland would also inherit a justice department that has endured a tumultuous four years and would likely need to focus on not only civil rights issues and an overhaul of national policing policies after months of mass protests over the deaths of Black Americans at the hand of law enforcement.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Donald Trump pressures Georgia official to ‘find votes’ to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in state
Trump argued on the phone call that results could be changed, even mentioning the mysterious appearance of hundreds of thousands of ballots in Fulton County, a claim officials denied
Day after Donald Trump tape leaks, Barack Obama says ‘fundamental principles' of US democracy are under threat
The former US president made the remarks on the eve of the crucial elections in Georgia where both the seats, and ultimately the control of the Senate, are up for grabs
Washington braces for violence as thousands of Donald Trump supporters flock to nation's capital
Local authorities have enhanced security and warned residents in and around the city to steer clear of potentially violent agitators as Congress prepares to certify Biden's election win