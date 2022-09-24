Joe Biden takes action against Taliban, US ends Afghanistan's non-NATO ally status

Washington: US President Joe Biden has ended Afghanistan’s status as a major non-NATO ally. The move comes a year after the Taliban reclaimed power in Afghanistan by capturing Kabul.

In 2012, the US had designated Afghanistan as a Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA). Through this, the defence and economic ties between the two countries were maintained. Due to this status, Afghanistan was given a lot of assistance and facilities related to defense and security.

US President Joe Biden sent memorandum

In a memorandum sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US President Joe Biden said, “In accordance with the power I have as President under the Constitution and the law of the United States, I terminate the status of a major non-NATO ally given to Afghanistan.”

The MNNA status was first introduced in 1987.

