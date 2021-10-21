The US vice president was born on 20 October, 1964 in California’s Oakland city, to Stanford professor Donald J Harris and Tamil Indian biologist Shyamala Gopalan

United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris turned 57 on 20 October. On her special day, President Joe Biden surprised her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a photo frame of the two of them walking side-by-side.

She was touched by the President’s gesture and she accepted the flowers following which her birthday was celebrated in the White House.

In the 34-second video which has been posted on Twitter, Biden can be seen holding a bouquet and a frame as he walked into the vice president’s office. Harris, who is seen wearing a grey blazer and matching pants, looks shocked as Biden walked in with gifts.

“Really? Aw Joe, I’m very touched. Thank you,” Harris is heard saying as she kisses him on the cheek. Then, Biden turns the frame, revealing the photo in which both of them are seen walking alongside each other in front of the White House.

Looking at the photo, Harris said “This is my favorite. I'm gonna hang this up with great pride”. Following this, they both pose for a photo with the gifts. Watch the video here:

Further in the day, Harris was surprised by her staffers with balloons and a chocolate sheet cake along with a candle on top of it. The moment she walked into the room, the crowd shouted, ‘Surprise!’ and they all sang 'Happy Birthday'. She went on to accept another bushel of flowers on her special day.

Masked staffers lined the room and filmed the celebration.

