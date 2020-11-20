Joe Biden emerges winner in Georgia vote recount, closes in on White House victory with 306 electoral votes
This makes Biden the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the southern US state in almost three decades since Bill Clinton in 1992
Washington: Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, an extraordinary victory for Democrats who pushed to expand their electoral map through the Sun Belt.
The win by Biden pads his Electoral College margin of victory over President Donald Trump. Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on 7 November after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to the Democrats' column.
Biden now has 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232.
Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
In 2020, Democrats had focused heavily on the state, seeing it in play two years after Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the governor's race. Both of Georgia's Senate seats were on the ballot this year, further boosting the state's political profile as well as spending by outside groups seeking to influence voters. Those two races are headed to a January runoff.
Georgia hadn't voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
US Election 2020: Joe Biden eases ahead in Georgia; Donald Trump attacks election process
Though millions of ballots are yet to be tabulated, Democrat Joe Biden already has received more than 73 million votes, the most in history
Head of obscure US agency comes under pressure to let Joe Biden's presidential transition proceed
GSA head Emily Murphy has yet to certify Biden as the election winner. When she does, it will free up money for the transition and clear the way for Biden’s team to begin placing transition personnel at federal agencies
Behind Donald Trump’s years-long effort to turn losing into winning post Election Day
in the fact-twisting narrative of Trump, his political allies and his supporters, the Detroit counting center was a crime scene where Democrats stole an election, a miscarriage demanding that outrage be channeled through the courts, presidential Twitter posts and cable news stemwinders