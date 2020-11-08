World

Joe Biden elected as US president: From Narendra Modi to Boris Johnson, world leaders congratulate Democrat leader

Joe Biden emerged as the 46th President of the United States on Saturday after Democrats grabbed 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House, defeating incumbent Trump in the race

FP Staff November 08, 2020 08:22:46 IST
Joe Biden elected as US president: From Narendra Modi to Boris Johnson, world leaders congratulate Democrat leader

President-elect Joe Biden Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. AP

Congratulations poured in for US president-elect Joe Biden from around the world, with Washington's allies, particularly in Europe, seeing his win as a chance at a fresh start after the antagonistic years under Donald Trump.

Biden emerged as the 46th President of the United States on Saturday after Democrats grabbed 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House, defeating incumbent Trump in the race.

As crowds rushed into the streets of Washington and other cities in exuberant celebration after US networks declared Biden the winner, here are some of the first reactions from across the globe:

Germany

"Congratulations!" said German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "I wish luck and success from the bottom of my heart.

"Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we want to overcome the great challenges of our times," she said in a tweet issued by a government spokesman.

Her Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted: "We want to invest in our cooperation (with the new president) for a new start in transatlantic relations, a 'new deal'," as Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed the opening of a "new chapter".

France

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted:

Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden "on his election as President of the United States and Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.

Follow LIVE updates on US election results here

"The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security."

European Union

In a joint statement, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, president of the European Council, which represents the leaders of EU member states, said: "We take note of the latest development in the electoral process.

"On this basis, the EU congratulates President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on reaching enough Electoral Votes."

NATO

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg described Biden as a "strong supporter of our Alliance".

Stoltenberg, who often had to adapt to President Donald Trump making unexpected announcements about US troop drawdowns from NATO deployments, said in a tweet he looked forward to working with Biden.

"A strong NATO is good for both North America and Europe," he said.

Canada

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: "I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect (Kamala) Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world's greatest challenges together."

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Biden and called his running mate Kamala Harris, whose mother was Indian, a source of "immense pride."

"Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory!" Modi tweeted.

In a separate tweet to Harris, the prime minister wrote: "Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans."

"Chitti" is a Tamil term of endearment for the younger sisters of one's mother, which Harris used in her acceptance of the Democratic nomination for vice president.

She is the first woman of color elected to the US vice presidency.

Ireland

Irish prime minister Micheal Martin was one of the first to take to Twitter, tweeting:

Greece

Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted:

Belgium

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo tweeted: "Congratulations @JoeBiden with your election as 46th President of the United States. A record number of people have cast their vote in this election. This illustrates the vibrancy of American political life and its democracy."

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted:

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted: "The American people have chosen the 46th President of the United States."

Scotland

First Minister of Scotland and Leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon tweeted:

Argentina

President of Argentina Alberto Fernández tweeted:

Australia

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted: "Congratulations to
@joebiden and @kamalaharris - Australia wishes you every success in office. The Australia-US Alliance is deep and enduring, and built on shared values."

New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tweeted:

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: November 08, 2020 09:45:15 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

US Presidential Election: What we know about the vote in key states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania
World

US Presidential Election: What we know about the vote in key states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania

Early vote totals in Michigan and Pennsylvania show the president ahead, while Joe Biden edged into a narrow lead in Wisconsin on Wednesday morning. But the numbers were incomplete and did not include some of the largest and most heavily Democratic areas in the states

US Election explained: Why 270 is the magic number, Trump's best path to reelection and how Biden wins
World

US Election explained: Why 270 is the magic number, Trump's best path to reelection and how Biden wins

To win the White House, a candidate must win at least 270 electoral votes. The incumbent's best route hinges on winning Florida and Pennsylvania. Biden is laser-focussed on Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania

Built world's greatest economy which was horribly interrupted by China 'plague', claims Donald Trump
World

Built world's greatest economy which was horribly interrupted by China 'plague', claims Donald Trump

Trump's remarks came as Americans were voting in large numbers in one of the most divisive bitter presidential polls in decades in which he is challenged by Democrat Joe Biden.