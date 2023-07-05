Joe Biden calls for gun control after US mass shootings

President Joe Biden on Tuesday again called for stricter gun measures while denouncing a wave of shootings that overshadowed Independence Day.

Police reported that a shooting occurred in Philadelphia on Monday night, which resulted in five fatalities and four injuries. Three people were killed and eight injured in a second shooting over the course of the night in Fort Worth, Texas.

The nation had already witnessed numerous shootings on Independence Day as of Tuesday afternoon. According to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), five people were injured in Lansing, Michigan, and four people were hurt in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to local media, four people were injured in a second shooting in Akron, Ohio, which occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

“Over the last few days, our nation has once again endured a wave of tragic and senseless shootings in communities across America,” Biden said in a statement, mentioning the shootings in Philadelphia, Fort Worth, and Lansing, as well as recent instances of gun violence in Baltimore, Wichita, Kansas and Chicago.

“As our nation celebrates Independence Day, we pray for the day when our communities will be free from gun violence,” the president said.

At a Fourth of July parade last year in Highland Park, Illinois, just outside Chicago, a gunman killed seven and wounded dozens. This year, the suburb planned a remembrance ceremony in lieu of a parade and traditional festivities, officials said.

“In mere moments, this day of patriotic pride became a scene of pain and tragedy,” Biden said in reference to the shooting’s anniversary.

In Philadelphia, police said they had apprehended the shooter, though his motive remained unknown.

“We have absolutely no idea why this happened,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was wearing body armor and a ski mask, and sprayed bullets from a military-style assault rifle at random in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood, said Ernest Ransom, a staff inspector with the Philadelphia police.

He was “shooting aimlessly at occupied vehicles and individuals on the street as they walked,” Ransom said.

In Fort Worth, meanwhile, no arrests had been reported as of Tuesday afternoon.

“I am devastated by the news of a mass shooting in Fort Worth last night,” Mayor Mattie Parker said on Twitter. “My heart breaks for the victims.”

There have been at least 346 mass shootings in the United States this year, according to the GVA’s archive. The GVA defines a mass shooting as a gun-related incident in which at least four or more people are wounded or killed, aside from the shooter.

More than 44,000 people were killed by guns last year, with about 24,000 of them by suicide.

“Much more must be done… to address the epidemic of gun violence that is tearing our communities apart,” Biden said, praising gun control measures passed in Illinois after the Highland Park attack.

“I urge other states to follow Illinois’ lead, and continue to call upon Republican lawmakers in Congress to come to the table on meaningful, commonsense reforms that the American people support.”

With inputs from AFP

