Joe Biden and wife Jill test negative for COVID-19; Democratic nominee tweets reminder to follow protocol
Biden and his wife were tested earlier on Friday after news of US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania testing COVID-19 positive was announced
Washington: Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus, his primary care doctor confirmed on Friday.
The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife were tested earlier in the day after news of President Donald Trump's infection was announced.
Dr Kevin O'Connor released the negative results in a statement issued by the Biden campaign. Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week. It's still unclear if Biden will hold campaign events later on Friday.
In a social media post, Biden thanked his supporters for messages of concern. He added, "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
'I've never felt so stressed': Indian men's hockey striker Mandeep Singh on COVID-19 recovery period
Mandeep is one of the six men hockey players, including skipper Manpreet Singh, who had tested positive for COVID-19 at the team's training base here last month after they arrived for the national camp.
US Election 2020: Ahead of first presidential debate, Donald Trump skips formal prep, Joe Biden holds mock sessions
Trump has been trailing Biden in the polls for the entire year, a reality that gives the president an urgent incentive to change the direction of the contest on national television
Facebook takes down network of fake pages created in China aimed at influencing US election
The network discovered by Facebook included 155 accounts, 11 pages, nine groups and six Instagram accounts. Posting in Chinese and English, the group largely pushed stories of interest to overseas Filipino workers