'Jinping, Putin's absence will have no impact on G20 Summit': EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s absence will not impact the G20 Summit that will be held in New Delhi on 9 and 10 September.

In an interview with ANI, EAM Jaishankar noted that in the past too, a number of presidents have chosen not to come for global meetings and that country’s position is reflected by the representative present on the occasion.

“I think at different points of time in G20 there have been some presidents or prime ministers who for whatever reason, have chosen not to come themselves but that country, and that country’s position is obviously reflected by whoever is the representative on that occasion,” he said.

The foreign minister added, “So, you had some occasions where you had a president or two, sometimes three, who have not themselves come. My sense from talking to the ministers, certainly, and I know the Sherpas are in touch with each other, they are right now trying to hammer out the final document. I think everybody is coming with a great deal of seriousness.”

On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry notified that Jinping will not attend the G20 Summit in India, instead Premier Li Qiang will mark his presence. The ministry, however, did not give any explanation for his absence.

Similarly, the Kremlin announced Putin’s absence citing the ongoing war in Ukraine.

‘Focus on the Global South’

“Today the expectations of the world are very high in terms of what the G20 is able to produce and produce in terms of meeting the challenges of the world. So, if you were to go to Africa, go to Latin America, go to parts of Asia, go to the Caribbean, and go to the Pacific, everybody is today saying, okay I have a certain set of issues,” EAM Jaishankar said.

He said that one of the important messages of the G20 Summit is to focus on the Global South.

“You are going to get really a mix of issues that the world is looking at and a lot of this, the burden is on the Global South, on developing countries. So, one very important message for us is focus on the Global South,” the foreign minister said.

He added, “But there is a larger context. The context is of a very turbulent global environment, the impact of COVID, impact of the Ukraine conflict, issues like debt which have carried on for some time and by the way climate disruptions which are today affecting the economy as well.”

‘Bharat is in the Constitution’

Taking a veiled dig at Opposition parties over their comments following Rashtrapati Bhawan sending out invitations for a G20 dinner on September 9 on behalf of ‘President of Bharat’, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India is Bharat and the same is mentioned in the Constitution

"India, that is Bharat – it is there in the Constitution. I would invite everybody to read it…When you say Bharat, in a sense, a meaning and an…"

“India that is Bharat, it is there in the Constitution. Please, I would invite everybody to read it,” Jaishankar said.

“Look when you say Bharat in a sense, a meaning and understanding and a connotation that comes with it and that is reflected in our Constitution as well,” he added.

With inputs from ANI