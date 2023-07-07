Jimmy Donaldson aka Mrbeast scripts history to become the first Threads user to hit a million followers
Meta has unveiled a brand new social media app as a rival to Twitter. The platform, immediately after it was launched, amassed more than 44 million users. Out of these 44 million Threads users, a million contributed to Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast’s following list. Owing to the huge number of followers, the popular YouTuber has scripted history as he becomes the first person to hit a million followers on Threads. He also shattered the previous records to mark his permanent place in Guinness as he is the fastest one to gain 1 million followers on the newly launched Threads app.
By 9:42 am EST on 6 July, MrBeast had earned a million followers. It was only after a few hours after joining the app that amassed such a huge number of followers. The official Twitter handle of Guinness World Records dropped a video showing the moment when MrBeast was followed by another Thread user to turn his 999K followers list to 1 million. Soon the video was tweeted, MrBeast replied, “Shhhhh, don’t let the twitter police know I’m cheating on them.”
Shhhhh, don’t let the twitter police know I’m cheating on them
— MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 6, 2023
MrBeast’s Threads bio interestingly reads, “Future Threads CEO.” He posted only three times before amassing a remarkable following of 1 million. The first post shared by the YouTuber on the app reads, “Soooooo, how long until we’re also addicted to this app? Lol.” Meanwhile, he also asked his fans if Mark Zuckerberg should make him Threads’ CEO in a humorous approach.
Threads is the app built by Meta to compete with Twitter. It was made available for users from Wednesday night. Since then, it has been witnessing users signing up from more than 100 countries – including the US, India, Britain, Japan, and Australia.
As per Meta’s description, Threads provides “a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations.” The arrival of the text-based is crucial at this time because many Twitter users have been looking for a better alternative to microblogging sites. However, Meta’s new app has invited concerns related to data privacy concerns. Surprisingly, it is not unavailable in the European Union.
