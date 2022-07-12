Jill Biden criticised for saying Latinos as unique as ‘breakfast tacos’

She was praising Raul Yzaguirre, who led the civil rights and advocacy organisation for 30 years

New York: US first lady Jill Biden was mocked by her critics on Monday as she attempted to compliment Latinos saying that they were as unique as "breakfast tacos".

She made the remark as she spoke to the UnidosUS Annual Conference in San Antonio on Monday. It was formerly known as the National Council of La Raza, Reuters reported.

She was praising Raul Yzaguirre, who led the civil rights and advocacy organisation for 30 years.

"Raul helped build this organisation with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength," Biden said.

Further, she was criticised for mispronouncing the word “bodega” in her speech as “bogeda,” the news agency reported.

In New York City, people love the convenience stores known as bodegas that are often run by Dominican or Puerto Rican merchants.

San Antonio is one of the great Latino cities in the US, with a population of nearly 1.5 million people that is 65 per cent Hispanic or Latino, according to US Census data.

Unhappy with her statement, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists said Biden and her speech writers ought to "better understand the complexities of our people."

"We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures and food traditions, and should not be reduced to a stereotype," the association said in a statement.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.