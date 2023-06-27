Jet linked to Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin lands in Belarus

Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s purported jet landed in Belarus on Tuesday after he announced an exile following an aborted mutiny led by the Russian mercenary group against the military.

According to the flight tracking website Flightradar24, an Embraer Legacy 600 jet carrying the identification codes that match a plane linked to Prigozhin in US sanctions documents landed near the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

Following this, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported that authorities had dropped all charges against the Wagner group as “the participants had ceased actions directly aimed at committing the crime.”

On Saturday, Prigozhin and Russian authorities struck a deal to defuse the three-day-long fiasco. Under this deal, the Kremlin said fighters who participated in the mutiny would not be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, the Wagner boss said that he will visit Belarus at the invitation of President Alexander Lukashenko. However, details of his proposed journey into exile were not made public and his whereabouts remained unconfirmed for three days.

Without taking Prigozhin’s name, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address on Monday that those who participated in the mutiny had betrayed their motherland. Putin said Wagner fighters would be permitted to establish themselves in Belarus, join the Russian military or go home.

After reaching halfway to the capital city of Moscow, Wagner group mercenaries receded their steps to avoid bloodshed, their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed on Saturday.

The fighters of the Wagner private army run by former Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin were already most of the way to the capital, having captured the city of Rostov and set off on a 1,100 km (680 mile) race to Moscow.

In an audio message, Prigozhin said that his army would return to their bases owing to the risk of blood being spilled.

Following this episode, the 62-year-old former Putin ally said that he launched the mutiny only to protest and save his group from being commanded by the Russian defence ministry.

“We went as a demonstration of protest, not to overthrow the government of the country,” Prigozhin said in an audio message on Monday.

With inputs from Reuters

