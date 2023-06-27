Jet linked to Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin lands in Belarus
According to the flight tracking website Flightradar24, an Embraer Legacy 600 jet carrying the identification codes that match a plane linked to Prigozhin in US sanctions documents landed near the Belarusian capital of Minsk
Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s purported jet landed in Belarus on Tuesday after he announced an exile following an aborted mutiny led by the Russian mercenary group against the military.
According to the flight tracking website Flightradar24, an Embraer Legacy 600 jet carrying the identification codes that match a plane linked to Prigozhin in US sanctions documents landed near the Belarusian capital of Minsk.
Following this, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported that authorities had dropped all charges against the Wagner group as “the participants had ceased actions directly aimed at committing the crime.”
Related Articles
On Saturday, Prigozhin and Russian authorities struck a deal to defuse the three-day-long fiasco. Under this deal, the Kremlin said fighters who participated in the mutiny would not be prosecuted.
Meanwhile, the Wagner boss said that he will visit Belarus at the invitation of President Alexander Lukashenko. However, details of his proposed journey into exile were not made public and his whereabouts remained unconfirmed for three days.
Without taking Prigozhin’s name, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address on Monday that those who participated in the mutiny had betrayed their motherland. Putin said Wagner fighters would be permitted to establish themselves in Belarus, join the Russian military or go home.
After reaching halfway to the capital city of Moscow, Wagner group mercenaries receded their steps to avoid bloodshed, their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed on Saturday.
The fighters of the Wagner private army run by former Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin were already most of the way to the capital, having captured the city of Rostov and set off on a 1,100 km (680 mile) race to Moscow.
In an audio message, Prigozhin said that his army would return to their bases owing to the risk of blood being spilled.
Following this episode, the 62-year-old former Putin ally said that he launched the mutiny only to protest and save his group from being commanded by the Russian defence ministry.
“We went as a demonstration of protest, not to overthrow the government of the country,” Prigozhin said in an audio message on Monday.
With inputs from Reuters
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Mutiny in Russia: What's going on? What does this mean for Vladimir Putin?
Addressing the nation today (24 June), Russian president Vladimir Putin called the ‘armed mutiny’ by Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner group ‘treason’. His remarks come as the private mercenary company’s fighters have reportedly taken control of key military sites in a southern city
New thing to see Putin's leadership directly challenged, says US on Wagner rebellion
"It is certainly a new thing to see President Putin's leadership being directly challenged. It is a new thing to see Yevgeny Prigozhin... calling out that the war has been conducted essentially based on lies...," said US State Department official spokesperson Matthew Miller
Where is Yevgeny Prigozhin? What’s happening with Wagner Group?
Yevgeny Prigozhin on Monday released an audio clip on Telegram claiming he was not staging a coup against Vladimir Putin, but simply protesting top Russian brass’ ineffective leadership in the Ukraine war. The Kremlin has announced that the mercenaries have agreed to hand in their weapons