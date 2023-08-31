Jerusalem: Archaeologists find 'mystery' ducts near biblical relics

Given the lack of comparable biblical artefacts or clear connections to an ancient Jewish temple and palace that formerly stood nearby, a nearly three millennia-old network of hewn-rock ducts discovered in Jerusalem has perplexed archaeologists.

The 2,800-year-old channels, which are knee-deep, are outside Jerusalem’s fortified Old City. They were found in two clusters, each 10 metres (30 feet) apart.

The Israel Antiquities Authority reported that forensic examination of the canals revealed no evidence of blood, ruling out any involvement in the murder of animals for banquets or religious sacrifice.

The authority’s study partner said that the ducts do not appear to have been designed with a flow in a single direction or debouched into any basin, indicating they were not intended to sluice out rainwater or sewage.

“We looked at the installation and realised that we had stumbled on something unique,” said archaeologist Yiftah Shalev in a joint statement, dubbing the discovery a “mystery”.

The channels may have been used to prepare a commodity “connected to the economy of the temple or palace”, said archaeologist Yuval Gadot in the statement.

“The production of linen, for example, requires soaking the flax for a long time to soften it. Another possibility is that the channels held dates that were left out to be heated by the sun to produce silan (date honey),” Gadot said.

The discovery, which is a part of Israel’s City of David National Park, will be displayed to the public the following week, according to the announcement.

(With agency inputs)