Jayme Closs kidnapper 'embodiment of evil,' sentenced to life - judge

By Joey Peters

BARRON (Reuters) - Jake Patterson, the Wisconsin man who kidnapped 13-year-old Jayme Closs and murdered her parents, was sentenced to two consecutive terms of life imprisonment, without the eligibility of release, on Friday.

Barron County Circuit Court Judge James Babler said Patterson's crime was "the most heinous and dangerous" he had seen and he was a danger to society due to his fantasies of "taking multiple girls, and killing multiple families."

Patterson also received a 40-year sentence for Closs' abduction, in which he held her for 88 days in a rural cabin before her daring escape on Jan. 10.

"Mr. Patterson, you initially murdered two innocent parents, parents trying to protect their daughter," Babler said in his sentencing testimony, describing the former cheese factory worker as "the embodiment of evil."

(Reporting by Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Scott Malone, Susan Thomas, Dan Grebler and Jonathan Oatis)

