Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump made $82 million while serving White House in 2017

Washington: President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law made at least $82 million in outside income while serving as senior White House advisers during 2017 from investment deals in companies they had previously led, news reports said on Tuesday.

Ivanka Trump earned $3.9 million from her stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, and more than $2 million in severance pay from the Trump Organization, The Washington Post said, citing financial disclosure forms released on Tuesday.

Her husband Jared Kushner earned more than $5 million in income from the Kushner Cos. apartment complex Quail Ridge in New Jersey.

He declared income from dozens of companies linked to his family's real estate company. According to The Post, he took in at least $70 million.

Both Kushner and Trump after putting daily management of their companies on hold as they serve at the White House, have still managed to obtain huge amounts of income from other firms during their stint in public service.

The Post estimated Kushner's assets at $179 million to $735 million in 2017, compared to between $55.3 million and $75.6 million for Trump, noting that the Office of Government Ethics uses broad ranges for assets and liabilities.

Some of the couple's assets were listed jointly. In July 2017, the time of their last financial disclosure, the couple reported joint income of at least $19 million from business ventures and another $80 million in real estate and other revenue between January 2016 and early 2017.