Japan's PM Abe condemns latest North Korean missile launches

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday strongly condemned North Korea's latest launch of ballistic missiles and said it was a violation of United Nations resolutions.

Abe told reporters Pyongyang had launched two ballistic missiles earlier in the day.

The launch came a day after North Korea announced it would hold working-level talks with the United States at the weekend.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.