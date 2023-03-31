Japan’s plunging birthrate sounds death knell for traditional rural schools

Tokyo: With Japan’s birthrate plunging faster than expected, school closures have started increasing this year. Once crowded and filled with noisy students, Japanese schools are now just a shadow of their former versions. This is especially true of schools in rural Japan.

Births tumbled below the 800,000 mark in 2022, a new record low, according to the Japanese government’s estimates and eight years earlier than expected. This dealt a knockout blow to smaller public schools that are often the heart of rural towns and villages.

The Yumoto Junior High School located in a mountainous part of northern Japan will close down for good when the school year ends this Friday. The 76-year-old school will shut down since it has no takers and students have stopped enrolling.

“We heard rumours about the school closure in our second year, but I didn’t imagine it would actually happen. I was shocked,” says Eita, a teenage student who is 15, and possibly one of the last few to graduate out of the small rural school.

As the Asian country’s birthrate logs a record low over the last two years, school closures have become a common phenomenon, especially in rural areas like Ten-ei, a mountainous skiing and hotspring area in the Fukushima prefecture.

These are regions which are struggling with depopulation and now educational opportunities for the rural populace are becoming scarce.

Asian phenomenon

China too, is treading a similar path with the country recording its lowest population figures in the last six decades. Falling birth rates are an Asian regional issue, with the huge costs of raising children having a direct effect on the declining birth-rates.

In South Korea too, it is a similar story but Japan’s situation is especially critical.

Recently, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged “unprecedented measures” to boost the country’s alarmingly low birthrate, including doubling the budget for child-related policies. He also stressed that maintaining the country’s educational environment is crucial. But not much has changed on the ground.

Japanese government data shows about 450 schools close every year. Between 2002 and 2020, nearly 9,000 schools shut their doors forever, making it hard for remote rural areas to attract new and younger residents to those regions.

“I’m worried that people won’t consider this area as a place to relocate to start a family if there is no junior high school,” said Eita’s mother Masumi, also a Yumoto Junior High graduate.

Depopulation in Japan

Depopulation picked up speed after the March 11, 2011 disaster at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant less than 100 km (62 miles) away, with Ten-ei suffering some radioactive contamination that has since been cleaned up.

The Yumoto school, a two-storey building located in the centre of the district, had some 50 graduates a year during its time in the 1960s.

Experts have warned that rural school closings will widen national disparities and put remote areas under more pressure. “The school closure means the municipality will eventually become unsustainable,” said Touko Shirakawa, a sociology lecturer at Sagami Women’s University.

Ten-ei will discuss repurposing the school building. In other parts of Japan, closed schools have become wineries or art museums.

