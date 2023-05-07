Japan's Kishida visits South Korea to strengthen ties amid North Korea's threats 

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began his historic visit to South Korea on Sunday where he will meet his counterpart President Yoon Suk Yeol. The two countries will hold discussions amid increasing threats from North Korea and China’s assertiveness in the region.

Kishida’s visit, the first such trip to Seoul by a Japanese leader in 12 years, comes after Yoon went to Tokyo in March, where they sought to close a chapter on the historical disputes that have dominated Japan-South Korea relations for years.

The South Korean president is facing criticism at home for not doing enough to maintain stronger relationships with Japan. He is also being pressed to propose that South Korean businesses compensate victims of wartime labour during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial occupation.

South Korean officials are hopeful that Kishida will make some kind of gesture in return and offer some political support, although few observers expect any further formal apology for historical wrongs. Yoon himself has signalled he doesn’t believe that is necessary.

The focus of the summit instead will likely revolve around security cooperation in the face of North Korea’s nuclear threats, said Shin-wha Lee, a professor of international relations at Seoul-based Korea University.

She said, “Within the framework of the ‘Washington Declaration,’ which outlines plans to strengthen extended deterrence, Korea will explore ways to enhance the collaborative efforts with Japan.”

“We have a lot of opportunities to cooperate when it comes to addressing the threat of North Korea,” a Japanese foreign ministry official said.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing are more palpable than ever as China continues to hold territorial dominance over Taiwan and in the South China Sea, while the US shores up alliances across the Asia-Pacific.

Historical differences between Japan and South Korea are expected to cast a shadow over the blossoming ties between the tow leaders.

The majority of South Koreans believe Japan hasn’t apologised sufficiently for atrocities during Japan’s 1910-1945 occupation of Korea, Lee said. “They think that Prime Minister Kishida should show sincerity during his visit to South Korea, such as mentioning historical issues and expressing apologies,” she added.

With inputs from agencies

