Japan's biggest airline takes off the table $10,000 first class tickets 'mistakenly' sold for $300

Tokyo: Japan’s largest airlines All Nippon Airways has announced cancellation of all first and business class tickets that were mistakenly sold last week due to a currency issue.

On April 19, some passengers learned that ANA, offered first-class seats at incredibly low prices. As a result, many fortunate passengers were able to purchase $10,000 roundtrip tickets for just $300.

Despite initially telling Bloomberg that it would honour the price, the airline has recently opted to cancel the reservations.

The airline said in a statement on Tuesday, “For the flights which were incorrectly processed, ANA will cancel and fully refund all itineraries.”

“ANA will let each consumer know who was impacted by the mistake. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and value your help in getting in touch with us.

It is unclear if ANA has maintained its previous statement to Bloomberg from last week that all rates would be honoured for travel through the end of April.

The issue from last week, according to ANA, was brought on by a currency conversion mistake on its Vietnamese website.

Herman Yip, a native of Hong Kong, told Bloomberg that he paid $17,000 for tickets that were worth $250,000 and that he intended to use them for friends and family as well as himself.

He added, “I wanted to book pretty quickly, so I didn’t even bother to ask them if they could make it or not.

A $16,300 first class roundtrip ticket from Jakarta, Indonesia to Aruba via Tokyo and New York was one of the travel options. Yip saved 95%, paying just $890.

The fare-quote system for the bookings is provided by the IT firm Amadeus IT Group SA, which acknowledged the pricing error to Bloomberg but claimed the problem has since been resolved.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.