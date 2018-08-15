Japan's Abe sends offering to Yasukuni shrine on World War Two anniversary

You are here:
World Reuters Aug 15, 2018 06:05:31 IST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine for war dead on Wednesday, the anniversary of Japan's World War Two surrender.

Past visits by Japanese leaders to Yasukuni have outraged China and South Korea because the shrine honours 14 Japanese wartime leaders convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal, along with war dead.

Ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Masahiko Shibayama made the offering on Abe's behalf. Abe has only visited the shrine in person once since taking office in 2012 but has previously sent offerings.

China's relations with Japan have long been haunted by what Beijing sees as Tokyo's failure to atone for its occupation of parts of China before and during World War Two. Japan occupied Korea from 1910-1945.

(Reporting by Mayuko Ono; Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Paul Tait)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 06:05 AM

