Japanese PM sends offering to war-dead shrine but will not visit - Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent an offering to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine for war dead on Thursday but will not visit what Japan's neighbours view as a symbol of its past military aggression, media reported.

Abe had a "masakaki" ceremonial evergreen branch sent to the shrine for the autumn festival that runs until Sunday, Kyodo News reported.

He has visited the shrine in person only once since taking office in 2012 but has regularly sent offerings on Aug. 15, the anniversary of Japan's World War Two surrender, and during the shrine's spring and autumn festivals.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Paul Tait)

