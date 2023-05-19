'Japan-US alliance foundation of peace in Indo-Pacific': Biden, Kishida agree to work closely to deter China's threat

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held bilateral talks on Thursday ahead of G7 Summit in Japan. The two leaders discussed ways to work closely in addressing the increasing threat posed by China while also stressing the importance of cooperating with Beijing on shared challenges.

“The Japan-US alliance is the very foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. Japan and the United States have a strong relationship not only in the area of security, we have close and strong cooperation in all areas. We very much welcome that the cooperation has evolved by leaps and bounds,” Kishida said.

The world is safer and stronger when the United States and Japan stand together. pic.twitter.com/2EgZAg0KI0 — President Biden (@POTUS) May 19, 2023

A statement released by the Japanese Foreign Ministry said that the two leaders also exchanged views on regional issues. They also emphasised that any attempt to thwart the status quo of the Indo-Pacific region must not be tolerated.

Kishida added, “Today, Joe and I will go over what we intend to discuss at the G7 Hiroshima Summit and engage in last-minute coordination. And at the summit, I am confident that the G7 will demonstrate our unwavering will to uphold free and open international order based on the rule of law — a concept that we both share.”

Recalling Kishida’s trip to the US in January, President Biden said, “As you said back in January when you were at the White House, I think the quote is: We face the most — one of the most complex environments in recent history — security environments. And I couldn’t agree with you more.”

“But I’m proud that the United States and Japan are facing it together. And, you know, we stand up for the shared values, including supporting the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereign territory and holding Russia accountable for its brutal aggression,” he added.

The two leaders also vowed to work together toward the complete denuclearisation of North Korea as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry said, “The two leaders agreed to continue imposing sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine in close coordination with the G7 and other like-minded nations.”

Biden and Kishida shared the recognition that US engagement in the economic order of the region is becoming increasingly important and had a discussion on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). Kishida conveyed Japan’s views and efforts on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). The two leaders shared the importance of promoting and protecting critical technologies.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.