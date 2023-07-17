World

Japan: University students wear cosplay costumes for graduation, internet awestruck

Kyoto University permitted students to wear anything they wished to wear. However, the students took 'anything' quite literally and wore cosplays at the graduation ceremony

FP Trending Last Updated:July 17, 2023 12:47:43 IST
In universities, colleges or institutions, graduation ceremony is a major highlight in the life of a student. Wearing a boring black tuxedo, getting up on a stage, being felicitated and getting awarded for completing a degree after some chaotic few years in their lives sum up the event. This day is truly a joy to all and also it brings sadness of parting with classmates. However, not every collegegoer wants their special day to be gloomy and dull. Thinking about the same, some institutions in Japan, such as the University of Kyoto, Kanazawa College of Art and the Kyoto City University put aside the boring, long rituals from solemn speeches and routine name-calls and decided to host a fun and interactive ceremony instead.

Traditionally, Japanese students wear suits, dresses, or traditional hakama kimonos for their graduation ceremony, but Kyoto University students have thought out of the box and gone its own way. The universities have allowed the graduating students are allowed to wear any costume they wished to wear. The event is not only the best part for the students but is also much-awaited by the relatives.

Kyoto University: Have a look at some outfits

After the permit was greenlit, as a result, the students turned up coming in bizarre cosplays. Recently, pictures from the graduation ceremony of various universities are doing rounds on the Internet. Reports suggest that Kyoto University followed the suit after Tokyo University, who was the first to set in the stone.

Internet reacts

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, social media users couldn’t hold back and reacted to the hilarious costumes and Kyoto Universities’ unique thought.

One user commented, “That’s cool ha. It is very different than in the USA. They won’t give you your diploma if your family or friends cheer for you or if you do a dance on stage.”

Another user said, “My favorite is Cardboard Box Robot.”

A comment read, “Their creativity is impressive”.

“Looks like the graduation day from ‘Let’s make a deal university,” an individual wrote.

“The university has a long tradition of being anti-authoritarian. So, I guess the roots go back quite a long time, though the university officially does not condone it. It is a kind of a personal preference, do people want to be sort of traditional or are they just doing something to express themselves in some other way or not?” Bored Panda quoted David Hajime Kornhauser, Director of Global Communications at Kyoto University, as saying.

He added, “It seems that for a long time, university students have chosen just to be whatever they want to be. But it is actually not a large number of people. I mean, it is mainly, I would say, it is not even 10 percent. And they stand out because they try to sit up front. So, it looks like there is a lot of people doing it, but actually, I think, it is probably only just the people right at the front, and then the rest of the graduates are more or less traditional.”

Published on: July 17, 2023 12:46:06 IST

