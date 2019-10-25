Japan trade minister Sugawara resigns amid scandal - media

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara has submitted his resignation following an allegation of a possible election law violation, local media reported on Friday.

Sugawara, who took up his post in a cabinet reshuffle last month and is in charge of handling trade disputes with South Korea, tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Jiji Press and Kyodo News reported.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

