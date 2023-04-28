World

Japan to invite emerging nations to G7 finance leaders' meet

The countries whose finance leaders will be invited to attend the outreach meeting include India, Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore and Brazil. The meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors is scheduled to be held in Niigata on May 11-13

FP Staff April 28, 2023 07:13:55 IST
Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki. Reuters.

Japan will invite a few emerging nations to an outreach meeting of the Group of Seven countries as it chairs the influential grouping next month in the city of Niigata, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday.

The countries whose finance leaders will be invited to attend the outreach meeting include India, Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore and Brazil, Suzuki said in a post-cabinet meeting news conference.

Japan holds the presidency of this year’s meeting of G7 advanced economies.

The meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors is scheduled to be held in Niigata on May 11-13.

The G7, which includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United States and Japan, is expected to reaffirm its solidarity in providing financial support for war-torn Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, Japanese officials have earlier said.

Updated Date: April 28, 2023 07:13:55 IST

