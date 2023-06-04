Japan, South Korea agree to promptly speed up talks over pending military issues

Japan and South Korea have agreed to promptly settle previous military clashes that are impeding tighter security cooperation, Japan’s defence minister said on Sunday at the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore.

As part of the conference, Japan’s defence minister, Yasukazu Hamada, met with his South Korean colleague, Lee Jong-sup.

“We discussed pending issues,” Hamada told reporters on Sunday after the bilateral meeting.

He said the two agreed “to accelerate talks, including steps to prevent recurrence” of a radar incident that occurred in 2018.

“We will continue to keep close communication with South Korea,” he added.

In 2018, Japan claimed that a South Korean warship locked its targeting radar on a Japanese spy aircraft. South Korea denied doing so, resulting in a quarrel that has strained their alliance.

Hamada also stated that he agreed with Lee of South Korea on the necessity of increasing defence cooperation between Japan, South Korea, and the United States.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.