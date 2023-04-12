Japan proposes industrial hub in Bangladesh with supply chains to northeast India

New Delhi: Japan has suggested building an industrial hub in Bangladesh with supply networks to landlocked northeastern states in India and beyond, including Nepal and Bhutan, according to Reuters.

This comes after Japan PM Fumio Kishida’s visit to India last month. He promoted the idea of a new industrial centre for the Bay of Bengal and northeast India that may support development in the impoverished region with 300 million people.

Hiroshi Suzuki, Japan’s ambassador to India, said on Tuesday that this can be a win-win plan for India and Bangladesh.

He claimed that the deep seaport, which would be essential to creating an industrial hub linking the Indian subcontinent’s landlocked regions to the capital city of Bangladesh, Dhaka, is likely to be operational by 2027.

At the meeting, G Kishan Reddy, India’s federal minister for its northeast region, praised the Japanese initiative.

Shahriar Alam, the state minister for foreign affairs of Bangladesh, predicted that it would increase bilateral trade between his country and Japan as well as other foreign investment, reported Reuters.

The Matarbari project would be Bangladesh’s first deep-sea port capable of accommodating large vessels.

Tripura, which is about 100 kilometres from the proposed seaport, could serve as a gateway for regional exporters, according to Sabyasachi Dutta, the head of Asian Confluence, the think tank that organised the two-day meeting.

To counter China’s growing influence, India and Japan have collaborated on infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Africa as an alternative to China’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, according to Reuters.

According to Suzuki, more than 300 Japanese companies already operate in Bangladesh. According to him, both countries are expected to sign an economic partnership agreement soon, which could boost manufacturing and attract more foreign companies.

According to a government statement, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit Japan from April 25 to 28 at Kishida’s invitation.

With inputs from agencies

