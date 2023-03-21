Japan PM Fumio Kishida promises 75 bn for free, open Indo-Pacific; says India indispensable partner
The plan announced by Fumio Kishida in New Delhi is seen as Tokyo’s bid to forge stronger partnerships with countries in South and Southeast Asia to counter China’s growing assertiveness
New Delhi: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged over $75 billion for an open and free Indo-Pacific by 2030, promising that the investment will help economies across the region in everything from industry to disaster prevention.
The plan was announced by the Japanese PM during his visit to India.
The over $75 billion plan was unveiled by Kishida while he was delivering a lecture at the Indian Council of World Affairs in India’s capital, New Delhi — more than one and a half decades after one of his predecessors, Shinzo Abe, addressed the Indian Parliament and laid the foundation of the concept of Indo-Pacific.
The plan announced in New Delhi is seen as Tokyo’s bid to forge stronger partnerships with countries in South and Southeast Asia to counter China’s growing assertiveness.
The Japanese PM said the new free and open Indo-Pacific plan had “four pillars”: maintaining peace, dealing with new global issues in cooperation with Indo-Pacific countries, achieving global connectivity through various platforms, and ensuring the safety of the open seas and skies.
To achieve this, he pledged $75 billion to the Indo-Pacific by 2030 through private investments and yen loans, and the ramping up of aid through official governmental assistance and grants.
India an ‘indispensable partner’
Describing India as an “indispensable partner”, the Japanese PM said New Delhi’s role is integral for maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.
In an apparent reference to China’s aggression, Kishida called for preventing coercion and upholding a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region.
Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that the India-Japan global partnership is based on shared democratic values and also advocated for the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific.
“The India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is based on our shared democratic values, and respect for the rule of law in the international arena,” PM Modi said in a media statement.
“The India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is based on our shared democratic values, and respect for the rule of law in the international arena. Strengthening this partnership is not only important for both our countries, it also promotes peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. In our conversation today, we have reviewed the progress made in our bilateral relations,” the Indian Prime Minister further stated.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Japan PM Kishida on his way to Ukraine for surprise visit
Fumio Kishida became the only G7 leader not to have visited Kyiv after US President Joe Biden made a surprise stop to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in February
Japan, China leaders visit rival capitals in Ukraine war
Japanese public television channel NTV showed Kishida riding a train from Poland heading to Kyiv. His surprise trip to Ukraine comes just hours after he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, and the week after a breakthrough summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yoel.
Germany's Olaf Scholz visits Japan to firm up economic, defence ties
Scholz brought six of his ministers for talks with Japanese counterparts to deepen cooperation in the economy and national security in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as other global issues, including China's assertiveness in pressing its maritime territorial claims and its closer ties with Russia