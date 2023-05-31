Japan PM Fumio Kishida orders $26 billion to be set aside for childcare, more public debt may follow

Japan’s government will put aside $26 billion for additional childcare measures, somewhat more than previously expected, potentially adding to the industrial world’s biggest public debt load.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to increase such expenditure over the next three years in order to stem the country’s declining birth rate, even if it means worsening the government’s budgetary situation.

Kishida told ministers on Wednesday that he intended to enhance planned childcare expenditure, which is high on his administration’s agenda for the mid-year economic policy guidelines to be announced in mid-June.

According to Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto, the measures are targeted at encouraging higher education, reducing child maltreatment in poverty, and guaranteeing medical care for deformed children.

There was no mention of financial sources, he noted.

Japan’s government is already the most indebted in the industrial world, with a public debt that is more than double the size of its GDP.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the government is considering issuing new types of bonds to collect revenue for higher education expenses.

“The talk of this budget comes at delicate time when the government tries to bring in the primary budget surplus while government debt balloons,’ said Koya Miyamae, senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

“It could complicate matters when it comes for the Bank of Japan to alter monetary easing at the risk of shooting up borrowing costs.”

The spectre of doubling child care as well as military spending aimed at coping with threats from China and North Korea runs counter to any move towards fiscal reform.

Kishida has ruled out sales tax hikes as an option, while his government is looking to tap increased premiums for public medical and slash other social welfare outlays to fund more childcare spending.

Births in Japan plunged to a record low in 2022, official estimates show, dropping below 800,000 for the first time – a watershed moment that came eight years earlier than the government had expected.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

