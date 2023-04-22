Japan orders defence forces to take 'necessary measures' to shoot down North Korea's spy satellite
On Thursday, the North Korean state media KCNA reported that Kim Jong Un had ordered its military to launch the country's first military reconnaissance satellite
Tokyo: Japan’s Defence Ministry is all set to shoot down a North Korean spy satellite should it fall within Japan’s territory.
Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada ordered Self-Defense Forces to make necessary preparations as he could potentially “order the destruction of ballistic missiles”, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry will make preparations in terms of deploying troops in the southern prefecture of Okinawa to “minimise damage should a ballistic missile fall.”
Forces have also been directed to deploy ground-based Patriot Advanced Capability-3 interceptor missiles and Aegis-equipped destroyer warships, the statement added.
On Thursday, the North Korean state media KCNA reported that Kim Jong Un had ordered its military to launch the country’s first military reconnaissance satellite.
The satellite would be launched to counter threats from the United States and South Korea, KCNA added.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Korea, US & Japan to hold trilateral defence talks amid N. Korean threats
The three countries will discuss North Korean nuclear and missile threats, regional security, the direction of trilateral defence and military cooperation.
Stay Away: Why US, Japan, South Korea want the world to strictly ban North Korean workers
The United States and its Asian allies have called upon the international community to abide by the 2019 UN deadline to repatriate all North Koreans working overseas. They say there are still workers from the Hermit Kingdom who continue to be employed abroad
Pyongyang test fires ICBM, Japan issues 'seek shelter' warning
Just before 8 am local time, the system issued the evacuation alert, but shortly after, it was revoked because it had "erroneously" anticipated that the missile would land close to the island