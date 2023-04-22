Japan orders defence forces to take 'necessary measures' to shoot down North Korea's spy satellite

Tokyo: Japan’s Defence Ministry is all set to shoot down a North Korean spy satellite should it fall within Japan’s territory.

Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada ordered Self-Defense Forces to make necessary preparations as he could potentially “order the destruction of ballistic missiles”, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry will make preparations in terms of deploying troops in the southern prefecture of Okinawa to “minimise damage should a ballistic missile fall.”

Forces have also been directed to deploy ground-based Patriot Advanced Capability-3 interceptor missiles and Aegis-equipped destroyer warships, the statement added.

On Thursday, the North Korean state media KCNA reported that Kim Jong Un had ordered its military to launch the country’s first military reconnaissance satellite.

The satellite would be launched to counter threats from the United States and South Korea, KCNA added.

With inputs from agencies

