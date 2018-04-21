You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Japan 'not satisfied' with North Korea's suspension of nuclear tests, says it will continue to put pressure on Pyongyang

World AFP Apr 21, 2018 10:37:47 IST

Tokyo: Japan is not satisfied with North Korea's pledge to halt nuclear tests and intercontinental missile launches, its defence minister said on Friday, warning that Tokyo will continue to put maximum pressure on Pyongyang.

"We can't be satisfied," Itsunori Onodera told reporters in Washington, saying North Korea did not mention "abandonment of short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles".

He added that Japan will not change its policy of putting pressure on Pyongyang for the "ultimate abandonment of weapons of mass destruction, nuclear arms and missiles".

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Friday that his country would halt nuclear tests and intercontinental missile launches, a move welcomed by US president Donald Trump and South Korea.

Pyongyang's declaration, long sought by Washington, comes less than a week before Kim meets South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a summit, ahead of a much-anticipated encounter with Trump himself.


Updated Date: Apr 21, 2018 10:37 AM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores