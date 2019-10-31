Japan justice minister likely to resign over wife's alleged election irregularities - NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai is likely to resign following a media report of election irregularities by his wife, who is a ruling party lawmaker, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had appointed Kawai as justice minister in a cabinet reshuffle last month.

(Reporting by Stanley White, Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.